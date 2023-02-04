Sempe Akwashongtse pleads with industry players to support education

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adotey Odaawulu I, has made a passionate appeal to Captains of industries and corporate entities within the Sempe Traditional Area to come on board and help shape the educational infrastructure in the area.

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse made the appeal when he joined the Chief Executive Officer of Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Elizabeth Sackey to tour some schools in the Sempe Traditional Area to ascertain the state of school facilities and how to make teaching and learning attractive and conducive for the children.

The tour was undertaken following a request made by the Sempe Traditional Council to the government to come to the aid of schools in the area and provide a befitting classroom blocks for the children.

The team toured Mamprobi Sempe 1 and 2 Basic schools as well as Sempe Girls school all in the Sempe Traditional Area to have a clear view of the state of those schools.

Nii Adotey Odaawulu I revealed that the Sempe Traditional Council has serious issues over the state of some dilapidated school buildings in the area which has compelled the council to draw the attention of the government.

According to him, as custodians of the land, there is the need for them as leaders to play a role in making sure that the children are safe since some school structures have become death traps.

On her part, the Mayor of Accra, Madam Elizabeth Sackey assured the Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse and the Traditional Council that her outfit will ensure that the issues are addressed immediately.

She added that those occupying the uncompleted GETFUND building will be moved with some relocated from the dilapidated structures to pave way for demolishing and construction of a new building.

The delegation included the Mamprobi Manye Naa Suumo, Mamprobi Mankralo, Asafoatse Otun and the Sempe Chief Of Staff, Nii Anum Lartey.