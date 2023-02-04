E/R: Military deployed to Maame Krobo as residents pursue nomadic herdsmen over murder

A combined team of Military and Police are currently patrolling the streets of Maame Krobo in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern region to prevent reprisal attacks following the alleged murder of a resident by nomadic herdsman.

The incident which occurred on Friday has led to the burning of some houses and properties belonging to nomadic herdsmen in the Zongo community at Maame Krobo.

An early intervention from personnel of the Eastern Regional Police Command prevented the incident from escalating Friday evening as the police managed to convey the nomadic herdsmen from Mame Krobo to Donkokrom to prevent reprisal attacks.

Military officers were on Saturday morning flown in from Accra to assist the regional police command to manage the situation.

A scheduled briefing by the Police and the Military to calm the tempers of the aggrieved community members ended inconclusively as the youth are demanding justice.