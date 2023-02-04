TIPPE Project launched to improve educational care for less privileged

Chief Executive Officer of the G-Wealth Health Organization, Dr. Rejoice Wodomdedzi Foli has unveiled a new project in education which aims at investing in people by prioritizing education.

According to her, education must be prioritized to accelerate progress towards all the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to tackle global recession, growing inequalities and the cultural crisis.

"At G-Wealth, we believe in strategic capacity building and transformation of capabilities", she stated at the launch.

The Project dubbed 'To Inspire and Impact People Prioritize Education' was launched yesterday, 3rd February, 2023 at the Ministry of Health Basic School at Korle-Bu in Accra.

During the project launch, the CEO of G-Wealth Health Organization donated ¢5,000.00 meant to support children of needy widows and single mothers with disabilities emanating from childbirth.

Some of the beneficiaries students according to Dr. Rejoice Wodomdedzi Foli are in the Nursing Training College, Ho, a child at the Kolebu Liliput Nursery School, Accra, one at Sokode Senior High School, Sokode and Apam Secondary School at Apam in the Central Region.

In her speech, she outlined that, for the year 2023, her organization intended to focus on gender mainstreaming initiatives dedicated to empowerment and supporting children of the 'Rural Needy Widows' and single mothers with disabilities emanating from child birth across four (4) regions in Savanah, Central, Greater Accra and Volta regions.

Dr. Rejoice Wodomdedzi Foli took the opportunity of the launch to encourage benevolent and other philanthropic organizations to as a matter of urgency extend support to genuine needy mothers who can't pay for medical bills after child delivery at the hospital and support genuinely needy mother who suffered post delivery disabilities.

According to her, they should also support genuine Needy Widows and the Children of Single Mothers to go to school.

"Support SME training programs that strategically build capacity and transform the capability of the mother and child with emphasis on vocational skills acquisition and training, Secondary and Nursing/Teacher Training Colleges education.

"Supporting SME training programs is critical to acquiring dynamics that will help them start up businesses that will give them income or create value that will serve as a sustainable and growth tool for this project", she affirmed.

She added, "Your commitment to the prospects of these widows, needy single mothers and their children is in sync with TIPPE- PROJECT-SDG."