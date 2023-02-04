Speak out on economic challenges — Martin Kpebu urges University Professors

04.02.2023 LISTEN

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has urged all University Professors and academia to speak out on the concerns they have regarding how the economy is being managed by the government.

He noted that some professors are unwilling to speak out despite having reservations about how the government is handling the economy.

Making reference to German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein who he said spoke on issues affecting the economy then despite not being an economist, he asked Ghanaian professors not to coil back out of fear.

You can be a Professor of chemistry but you have to speak out on how the economy is being managed, Albert Einstein spoke out, Kpebu said on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, February 4.

Martin Kpebu accused the government of mismanaging the economy.

—3news.com