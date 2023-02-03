NPP cannot fix a simple date for internal elections; how can they fix the broken economy – Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has chided the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to settle on a date for its internal elections.

The leadership of the ruling party in the last few days held various meetings to decide on a date for the primaries to elect a new presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

While some party members are calling for the primaries to be held early, another group also wants it to be delayed.

The meeting however ended inconclusively.

Reacting to what is going on in the NPP, Sam George has expressed worry, arguing that if the party cannot even fix a date for a simple election, then how can Ghanaians trust President Akufo-Addo’s administration to fix the broken Ghanaian economy?

“If the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the postponement and two days of three separate meetings even with the President in attendance cannot fix a simple date for internal elections, do you still believe they can fix the economy they broke? GOD save our Homeland Ghana,” Sam George said in a post on Twitter.

Following the NPP’s inability to agree on a date for the party’s primaries, it has been decided that more consultations should be done on the matter.