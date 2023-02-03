Dan Botwe named caretaker Chieftaincy Minister to replace resigned Kojo Kum

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation letter from Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum.

This has been confirmed by a press release from the presidency signed by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the resignation from office, with immediate effect, of Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Member of Parliament for Ahanta West, as Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

“This was after Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum submitted his letter of resignation to the President on Friday, 3rd February 2023. President Akufo-Addo thanked him for his services to the Government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours,” parts of the release said.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed Dan Botwe to act as a caretaker Chieftaincy Minister.

The Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development is to act in that capacity until the President makes a substantive appointment.

“The President has asked the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Hon. Dan Botwe, MP, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, until a substantive replacement is made,” the release from the presidency added.

Ebenezer Kojo Kum’s resignation means that three ministers since the start of 2023 have resigned from office.

First, it was the Minister of Trade Minister Alan Kyeremateng, before Agric Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie followed.