Chieftaincy Minister Ebenezer Kojo Kum resigns

The Minister in charge of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum has bowed out.

He has tendered his resignation letter to the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This evening, a letter from the Presidency has confirmed that H.E Nana Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation letter from Kojo Kum and wishes him well.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has accepted the resignation from office, with immediate effect, of Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum, Member of Parliament for Ahanta West, as Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

“This was after Hon. Ebenezer Kojo Kum submitted his letter of resignation to the President on Friday, 3rd February 2023. President Akufo-Addo thanked him for his services to the Government and to the country, and wished him well in his future endeavours,” a letter from the Presidency signed by Eugene Arhin who is the Director of Communications said.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Hon. Dan Botwe, MP, to act as caretaker Minister at the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs until a substantive replacement is made.