Let's intensify personal hygiene to eradicate Mpox - Health Officer

Mr. Anderson Obeng Amoako, Ada-East District Disease Control Officer has called for the intensification of personal hygiene to eradicate Mpox in various communities as the disease spreads through person-to-person contact, and sharing of clothes among others.

Mr. Amoako stated in an interview at Ada that when the body of an infected person comes into contact with an uninfected person, the virus would be transferred to the other person through the pores of the skin.

He mentioned that keeping one’s body clean, not sharing clothes with other people, isolating oneself from infected persons, regular washing of hands with soap and water, avoid kissing, and cuddling with a suspected person were some ways of reducing one’s chance of contracting Mpox.

Mr. Amoako who doubles as the District Malaria Focal Person said symptoms of Mpox included rashes which look like chicken pox on the forehead, headache, feeling feverish, and weakness among others.

He said two cases were recorded last year in the district - a male and a female who is above 20 years of age.

He said one of the victims had a traveling history which meant he might have had contact during the travel however, the other person could not identify how the infection took place as there was no link to an infected person or travel history.

The Disease Control Officer encouraged residents to seek for medical attention anytime they identify any of the symptoms as non-treatment could be fatal.

Mr Amoako urged the public to make the health system their friend and first point of call to ease and prevent the spread of diseases.

-CDA Consult II Contributor