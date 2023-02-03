Avoid unauthorized herbal concoctions – Ghanaians told

03.02.2023 LISTEN

Top Herbal Clinic has advised the people to avoid patronage of unauthorized and uncertified herbal concoctions as their effect could be disastrous Mr. Isaac Adu, Outreach Officer, Top Herbal Clinic has stated in Tema.

He said fraudsters have infiltrated the herbal industry making financial gains from people's perils, “such fraudsters take advantage of the vulnerability of a person going through health challenges and offer what is appealing but has no medical efficacy”.

Mr. Adu stated in an interview at Tema during herbal health education and free medical screening exercise organized by the Top Herbal Clinic for residents of Tema Community One and its environs.

He said the public must always ensure that they patronize the services or facilities of professional herbal health practitioners to avoid abuse, stressing that “herbal medicines are efficacious but if you buy fake or unapproved herbal medicine you could be affected. Don’t go and buy sickness from fake herbal practitioners”.

He advised those who patronize herbal medicine to follow the prescribed dosage and disabuse the notion that herbal medicine does not have a specific prescription for dosage.

“If you failed to take herbal medicine according to the prescribed dosage, it may not work effectively, or you may even get side effects.

“Don’t buy herbal medicine merely based on public speculations or recommendations of a concoction,” he said.

He however encouraged people who are unable to recover from their sickness after taking mainstream treatment for some reasonable time to seek help from authorized herbal centres.

Adding that many a time, salvation from sickness is through herbal treatment.

The Top Herbal Clinic health screening programme was intended to bring healthcare delivery closer to people.

-CDA Consult II Contributor