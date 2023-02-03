No JHS two textbooks for Tema Schools – GNAT

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Tema Regional Branch has stated that Schools in Tema and its environs are yet to receive textbooks for the new curriculum for Junior High School (JHS).

Mr. Abednego Tettey Nuertey, Chairman GNAT, Tema revealed this in an interview in Tema and explained that those in Form Two were the first group to start the new curriculum and were yet to receive textbooks after moving from Form One.

He said all basic schools in Tema Metropolis, Tema West Municipality, Ashaiman Municipality, and Kpone-Katamanso Municipality have not received textbooks for the JHS Two pupils over the past three weeks after schools had reopened for the 2022 Academic year.

He, therefore, urged the Ministry of Education, and the Ghana Education Service to ensure that the books reach the schools urgently to make teaching and learning effective.

Answering a question on how the teachers have been managing, he disclosed that teachers use their own resources based on the syllables by searching on the internet for relevant information, or the use of alternative books to guide their teaching.

The GNAT Tema Regional Chairman added that since the children do not have textbooks, teachers have to generate notes, and give them in order to follow the class and learn on their own when at home.

He observed that the private schools on their part mostly resort to giving the pupils research project works as a way to help them learn the things in the syllable.

Mr. Nuertey said, however, that in a quest to research on the internet, the children would be exposed to unwanted materials which often pop-ups during such searches.

-CDA Consult II Contributor