Rev. Kusi Boateng secures court injunction to stop Ablakwa from making publications about him

Secretary to the Board of the National Cathedral, Rev Victor Kusi Boateng has sought a restraining order against Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The 10-day injunction has been secured to prevent the Parliamentarian from putting out further publications on the Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

Confirming that he has been served, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a statement says he has also directed his lawyers to take the necessary steps as he pushes to ensure truth and justice are not buried.

“After my appearance on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show this morning, a gentleman supposedly from the courts brought to the precincts of Metro TV court documents which suggest that one Kwabena Adu Gyamfi also claiming to have an alias as Victor Kusi Boateng has secured a 10-day restraining order from February 1, 2023 seeking to prevent me from putting out further publications on the Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi Conflict of Interest and Double Identity Scandal.

“I have promptly instructed my lawyers to take the necessary steps. Truth and Justice shall not be buried. For God and Country. Ghana First,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a post on Facebook.

The MP for several weeks has been making various publications on social media about Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

In that period he accused the National Cathedral of making some illegal payment to a company belonging to Rev. Kusi Boateng.

He also disclosed with documents how Rev. Kusi Boateng has two passports bearing different names, among other issues he deemed not appropriate.