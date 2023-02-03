Education Minister to be dragged before Parliament over SHS placement scandal

03.02.2023 LISTEN

The Education Committee of Parliament is set to haul Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, before it on February 11 to answer questions relating to alleged corrupt activities in the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

The Computerized School Selection and Placement System has come under scrutiny following allegations that some persons receive money in order to change schools for wards of some parents.

In an interview with Citi News, Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament's Education Committee, Dr. Clement Apaak said the Committee will seek to hear from the Education Minister on measures he is instituting to prevent future occurrences of alleged corrupt activities during school placement.

The Education Ministry commissioned a committee to investigate the allegations.

Dr. Apaak said Parliament would want the entire country to know the progress of the investigations.

“Our goal is to get to hear what the outcome of that committee’s work has been and what recommendation has been made, and we want to seek from the Minister how we can ensure that this does not reoccur given that there are going to be placements next week.”

“Essentially, our goal is to ensure that students who qualify on the basis of merit to be placed in grade-A schools are not short-changed because somebody is profiting for having access to the system.”

—citinewsroom