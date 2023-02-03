‘You’ve single-handedly killed many elephants for the entire nation to eat’ – Kufour eulogies Despite on his birthday

Former President John Agyekum Kufour could not hold himself from the excitement of having a hard-working and benevolent Dr. Osei Kwame Despite paying him a visit together with his friends on his birthday.

On his 61st birthday anniversary, the business magnate called on the statesman for blessings on his future endeavours.

After receiving him and his colleagues in the East Legon Executive Fund Club, the former President thanked him for being a shoulder to the less privileged in the country.

He acknowledged and thanked him for employing thousands of Ghanaian citizens in his Despite Group of companies, where he used the phrase, "killing many elephants for the entire nation to eat."

Mr. Kufour blessed Dr. Despite and asked God to give him more years to extend his charity to every corner of the country.

"I really did not expect to see the many people I have seen here today. When you give birth to a child, he should become greater than you, and that is the prayer of old men. He has come here for blessings, but I am praying to God that he grants me more years, but not just that, but with good health and blessings.

"It is said that a single person kills an elephant for an entire nation to eat, but you have proven that you have killed many elephants, and so, may God bless you and add many years to your years," the former president blessed and prayed for Dr. Kwame Despite.