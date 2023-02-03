Two men arrested for exhuming corpse from cemetery remanded into police custody

The New Edubiase Magistrate Court on Friday, February 3, heard the case of the two men arrested for exhuming a corpse at the New Edubiase cemetery in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region.

The two were arrested on January 31, by the officers of the security services with the help of some residents.

Today, the Police arraigned the suspects Kwabena Okeyer and Maxwell Ansah before the New Edubiase Magistrate Court.

The two reportedly before their arrest went to see a fetish priest to sell the exhumed body to him.

The priest from the information gathered was not interested but decided not to let the suspects get away with the act.

He reported the matter to the police and helped the assigned officers to arrest the suspects.

After the preliminary hearing by the New Edubiase Magistrate Court today, the two suspects have been remanded into police custody.

They expected to reappear on February 14, but in a Circuit Court.