Bawku shooting: Mahama Ayariga demands GHS500k compensation for each family of 10 killed residents

Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga

03.02.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHARJ) to demand compensation for the families of the 10 residents allegedly killed by the military.

In his petition, the MP is demanding that every family of the 10 deceased residents from the alleged military shooting is compensated with GHS500,000.

“Compensation of Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc 500,000.00) for each and every one of those whose lives were taken to be paid to their immediate families as punitive damage,” Mahama Ayariga said in his petition.

The Bawku Central MP also wants the Ghana Armed Forces to be retrained from further acts of brutality in Bawku in the exercise of their responsibilities to maintain peace in Bawku.

He also demands that there should be adequate compensation for those who have suffered physical harm.

In his petition, Mahama Ayariga argued that the military engaged in acts that amounts to human right violation during the shooting in Bawku.

“In my capacity as the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central I hereby lodge a complaint on behalf of some residents of Bawku under regulation 2(2)(a) and (b) of C.I. 67 pertaining to several acts of violation of the human rights of some residents of Bawku by members of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“Among the rights violated included the sacred right to life of 10 citizens of Bawku who were shot to death by members of the armed forces engaged in Operation Gongong in Bawku on Tuesday 31st January and Wednesday 1st February 2023. Children’s rights. Women’s rights and property rights were violated,” the MP indicated in his petition.