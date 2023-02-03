Mahama Ayariga petitions CHRAJ over alleged military killings in Bawku

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central in the Upper East region, Mahama Ayariga, has petitioned the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) over the alleged killing of some 10 citizens by the military.

The MP is demanding investigations into the incident and GH¢500,000 compensation for each person allegedly killed by the military.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has denied killing some seven innocent people who were running for cover in Bawku during recent disturbances.

The military in a statement on Thursday, February 2, however, stated that they engaged a group of armed men and neutralised six of them.

But the Member of Parliament for the area has sent a petition to CHRAJ demanding investigations into the incident.

In a petition, Mahama Ayariga stated “In my capacity as the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central I hereby lodge a complaint on behalf of some residents of Bawku under regulation 2(2)(a) and (b) of C.I. 67 pertaining to several acts of violation of the human rights of some residents of Bawku by members of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“Among the rights violated included the sacred right to life of 10 citizens of Bawku who were shot to death by members of the armed forces engaged in Operation Gongong in Bawku on Tuesday 31st January and Wednesday 1st February 2023. Children's rights. Women's rights and property rights were violated.

“The military does not deny shooting and killing these residents of Bawku. A statement issued by the military authorities on 2nd February 2023 admitting responsibility for the killings is attached.”

Among the remedies being sought by the MP include; “Compensation of Five Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢500,000.00) for each and every one of those whose lives were taken to be paid to their immediate families as punitive damage”.

“Restraining the members of the Ghana Armed Forces from further acts of brutalities in Bawku in the exercise of their responsibilities to maintain peace in Bawku and adequate compensation to those who have suffered physical harm.”

Click here to read the full petition by Mahama Ayariga to Chraj

