Sapalega: We must be vigilant so terrorists don’t infiltrate refugees – National Peace Council

Chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, has urged residents in border town communities, particularly in the Northern regions to be vigilant amidst the inflow of asylum seekers from neighbouring Burkina Faso.

According to multiple reports, at least 4,000 Burkina Faso nationals are seeking refuge in some parts of the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region, following terrorists' attacks in some border communities in Burkina Faso.

Speaking to Citi News, Chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi urged residents in border communities to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement agencies to curb infiltration of terrorists into the country.

“The most important thing for us now is how do we ensure that among the over 3000 people coming in, the terrorists don’t infiltrate to create chaos for us. That means that all the people within our border must be vigilant.”

On Wednesday, February 1, the Programme Coordinator for the Ghana Refugee Board, Mr. Tetteh Padi, said the board and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) are putting in place measures to accommodate the over 3000 refugees trooping into the country from Burkina Faso.

These refugees have sought asylum in Sapelega in the Bawku West District.

Housed in an uncompleted structure, these refugees are exposed to health hazards, and poor shelter and depend solely on donated foodstuff from local residents or non-governmental organisations.

In an interview with Citi TV, Mr Padi said some of the refugees have been registered, but the number keeps increasing daily.

“We have been on the ground and we have registered some of them but as you are aware, the number keeps increasing so we together with UNHCR are mobilising to see what interventions can be made.”

Meanwhile, during a fact-finding visit to assess the refugee situation at Sepelega, Upper East Regional Director for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Mawuli Agbenu, called on the government and humanitarian organisations to assist the refugees with their basic needs and integrate with their relatives in Ghana.

By Citi Newsroom