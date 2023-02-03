Abeiku Santana is just nice to everyone – Bridget Otoo slams journalist’s 'cheerleader' critics

Bridget Otoo, a broadcaster with Accra-based Metro TV has eulogised Abeiku Santana for being nice to people around him.

The social activist noted that the veteran broadcaster is fond of cheering people on and making them feel good.

"Abeiku Santana literally does that with everyone. Unless you’ve never been to his show, seen him host a show, or been around anyone.. that’s just who he is," he said.

In a tweet on Friday, February 3, the outspoken social critic recounted her experience on Abeiku Santana’s show, saying he made her feel on top of the world with his praise-singing.

"I went on his show once, and I felt like I owned the station. The praise be what?” she told the critics.

This comes after the media personality was ridiculed for turning into a cheerleader at his boss and CEO of Despite Group of Companies, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s 61st birthday reception.

He has been trending since then in a hilarious way due to what many Twitter users refer to as a display of unnecessary or excessive excitement.

Members of the East Legon Executive Fund Club began the celebration by displaying a fleet of cars and singing birthday songs to the business mogul.

Captured in several viral videos, Abeiku Santana, appears to have been pushed to the front to sing louder for the celebrant, as his voice is clearly heard above all the wealthy men present.

His posture has sparked debate on Twitter, with some praising him for genuinely loving his boss and others criticising him for forcing himself to be seen among the wealthy class.