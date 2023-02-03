Bawku killings: Remain calm and desist from engaging military in combat; it will be catastrophic — REGSEC to residents

The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has released a statement after a meeting over the recent killings in Bawku.

After its meeting, REGSEC has admonished residents of Bawku to remain calm and not engage the military in any combat.

“REGSEC calls on the people of Bawku to remain calm as it works to bring lasting peace in Bawku.

“REGSEC asked factions to desist from any attempt to engage the Military in combat since that will be catastrophic on the part of civilians,” part of the release said.

During the week reports emerged that the military has brutalised and killed over 10 people.

However, in a press release from the Ghana Armed Forces it describes the allegations as false.

“The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has been drawn to allegations by some individuals in Bawku that soldiers deployed on Operation Gongong to restore calm in the area are killing innocent Kusasi youth and women in their homes and communities.

“They also allege that military personnel have seized Zoogin, a Kusasi community. GAF wishes to categorically state that these allegations are false and unfounded,” the Ghana Armed Forces said in a release on Thursday.