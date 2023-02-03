I don't know John Kumah to be stupid; his DDE comments are silly – Suhuyini jabs

The Tamale North MP, Mr. Alhassan Suhuyini has chided a Deputy Finance Minister, John Ampontuah Kumah, over a recent comment he made about government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP).

In a radio discussion with the Individual Bondholders Forum’s convener, Mr. Senyo Hosi, the Ejisu lawmaker described the bondholders' dissatisfaction with the policy as emotional and political.

According to Mr. Kumah, discussions about the programme are supposed to be objective in a manner that educates people about the need to sign up for the common good of the country.

"It becomes very difficult to engage in public discussions on emotional topics like the debt exchange programme. But I am particularly disappointed in my brother Senyo Hosi because we go way back and I didn't expect this contribution from him. For him to attack me and call me dishonest and miseducating the public.

"It is very unfortunate for him to come being emotional and talking politics rather than the issues we're discussing," the minister slams Mr. Senyo.

He continued, "I am a politician, and I can go very political, but that is not why we are here; we are trying to encourage people to understand what is going on and what is best for everybody."

However, reacting to this on Accra-based Power FM, the Tamale North legislator advised his colleague John Kumah to be humble and stop portraying arrogance over the issues surrounding what he described as debt-swapping policy.

He described Mr. Kumah’s comment as "silly and stupid," expected of his calibre.

To him, there is a more humble approach to convincing people than calling people who are about to lose their bonds 'emotional' since they worked hard for their investment capital.

"That I shouldn't be emotional about that money that I have sweated to earn. Don't tell me not to be emotional. And like I said, I don't know John Kumah to be stupid; he is my friend; he is not stupid, but the comment is silly; it's stupid; it's stupid," he said.

Mr. Suhuyini stressed, "Don't tell people who are about to lose their money; they are about to pay for your indebtedness. The language you will use to get me to pay that debt is not the language that our government is using."

To him, government is rather being "arrogant,” after driving the country into the mess, and that, for him, “is worrisome. It is not even what they say but what they project."