C/R: Armed men in masks raid Stone Quarry at Awutu; shoots security man

There has been a shooting incident at Awutu Kwei in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

A security man at post at Hao-xin Stone Quarry at Awutu Kwei has been shot multiple times by armed men.

This was after some unknown armed men in masks raided the Hao-xin Stone Quarry site.

The victim, Kofi Diaka was shot and left in an unconscious state. After the incident on Thursday evening, the victim was rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Center where he is now admitted to the intensive care unit receiving treatment.

Information gathered indicate that the armed men shot the 30-year-old security man during a heist.

After the operation, they reportedly bolted with GHS2,500.

Alexander Thompson, a Safety Health Officer of Hao-xin Stone Quarry confirming the attack in an interview added that this is the third time the site has been attacked.

He also revealed that the investors are now scared for their lives and considering other options.