PURC is stomach-directioned body – Prof. Gyampo

Prof. Ransford Gyampo

Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has hit out at the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURC) over the recent increase in utility tariffs.

In a short post on social media, the political and socio-economic analyst lambasted PURC, indicating that the regulatory body has always been stomach-directional.

The PURC on January 16 increased the electricity tariff by 30% and 8.3% for water effective February 1, 2023.

Last Tuesday, the new tariffs took effect as Ghanaians were urged to brace themselves to pay more for the water and electricity they consume every month.

Unhappy about the new increment, Prof. Gyampo in his post accused the PURC of never thinking about the poor Ghanaian.

"The PURC is a “stomach-directioned body”. It has only increased and never decreased utilities. It has never been concerned about the shoddy services given to us by the utility providers. It has never considered the poor in society,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo noted in a post on his Facebook page.