A child who washes his hands well eats with Kings – Abeiku Santana defends his 'cheerleader' display at Despite’s birthday

Ghanaian media personality, Abeiku Santana has spoken about the controversies surrounding his display at the 61st birthday reception of his boss and CEO of Despite group of companies, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite.

At the event on Thursday, February 2, the veteran broadcaster stoled the show.

He has been trending in a hilarious way due to what many Twitter users refer to as a display of unnecessary or excessive excitement.

Members of the East Legon Executive Fund Club began the celebration by displaying a fleet of cars and singing birthday songs to the business mogul.

Captured in several viral videos, Abeiku Santana, appears to have been pushed to the front to sing louder for the celebrant, as his voice is clearly heard above all the wealthy men present.

His posture has sparked debate on Twitter, with some praising him for genuinely loving his boss and others criticising him for forcing himself to be seen among the wealthy class.

However, in what appears to be a reply to the critics, the journalist posted a video in which he was shaking his boss’ hands and casting blessings upon his life.

A caption to the video shared on his Twitter handle in the late hours of Thursday, reads: “If a child washes his hands well, he dines with Kings.”