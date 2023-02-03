Each Ghanaian owes GHS20k; start thinking of how you are going to pay your own – Agbodza

03.02.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Adaklu Constituency, Kwame Governs Agbodza has bemoaned Ghana’s current debt stock.

Calculating the total public debt stock against the total population he said every Ghanaian owes GHS20,000.

In a post on social media, the legislator said every Ghanaian should start thinking about how they are going to pay their share of the gargantuan debt.

Meanwhile, the MP for Adaklu is blaming President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for burdening the country with so much debt.

“In case you forgot, let me remind you that, each of us owe about GHS20,000 . Start thinking of how you are going to pay your own. ..Say a big thank you to Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia, and Ken Ofori-Atta,” Kwame Agbodza said.

">

According to data released by the Bank of Ghana, the country’s total public debt stock has shot up to GH¢575.7 billion at the end of November 2022, bringing Ghana’s debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio to 93.5% from 75.9% at September 2022.

Between September and November 2021, an additional GH¢108.3 billion was added to the debt stock.

The Minority in Parliament blames what it describes as reckless borrowing by the government.