Education Minister visits Nii Amugi Cluster of Schools

The Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has visited Calvary Methodist 1 and 2 Basic Schools, Nii Amugi Basic School and Grey Memorial Basic School all under the Nii Amugi Cluster of Schools to observe learners who participated in the National Standardized Test (NST) on Thursday in Accra.

According to the ministry, 750,000 Primary 2 and 4 learners in public and some private schools participated in NST in Literacy and Numeracy last year.

The Minister interacted with the Primary 6 pupils of the Calvary Methodist 2 Basic School.

Dr Adutwum shared his life story and adopted the class and pledged to pay them regular visits and provide them with the needed mentorship until they sit for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He said the NST was intended to generate data at the national level on how well Primary 2 and 4 learners are doing in Literacy and Numeracy.

He added that it would provide information to decide on which schools and districts need specific interventions.

The Minister lauded Teachers, Heads of Schools, and Test Administrators for their efforts in making the 2022 NST successful.