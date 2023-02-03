Suspend Gold for Oil program and consult further – John Jinapor to government

John Abdulai Jinapor, Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy

Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Abdulai Jinapor has backed calls for a wider consultation on government’s gold for oil policy.

The Yapei-Kusawgu legislator want government to be transparent about its policy.

Speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, the former energy minister urged government to put the programme on hold and make sure Ghanaians are updated about it since people are not seeing its benefits.

He argued that despite the 40,000 metric tons of petroleum products imported by government few weeks ago, prices of fuel have shot up this week.

"You and I will go to the pump and pay almost 13 to 14 percent higher than we were paying even before this gold for oil policy was implemented. I think that the government should suspend this policy and consult further," he said.

His request, he said, is not to tell the government to completely scrap the programme but to make sure that the citizens understand what it is about and the transactions that will go into it for it to be able to achieve its intended goals.

“We are not asking that government should completely abandon this project or program. Our point is that let’s consult further, let’s build consensus, let’s cross the Ts and dot the Is. So that we can all have a program which will be all-encompassing, which will deal with the challenges holistically,” Mr. Jinapor explained.

He continued: “When we do that, we will make progress as a country, but when you conduct this policy and program in such an opaque manner, without due diligence process, without any competitive process, you are going to see the kind of challenges that you are seeing.”

Government announced in November 2022 its decision to use a portion of the country's gold output, which it will purchase in cedis (GHS) from large and small-scale producers, in a "barter" arrangement to secure reliable and regular sources of affordable petroleum products for the country.

The move, according to the government, is to ease the demand pressure for dollars, which has led to massive depreciation of the cedi.