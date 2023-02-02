Panama swears in six-member Board of Directors for 'Ghana-Panama Parliamentary Friendship'

A six-member Board of Directors has been sworn in, in Panama to steer the affairs of a joint parliamentary friendship with Ghana.

The Inter-parliamentary Friendship Group between the two republics was sworn in by Mariano López, President of the Foreign Relations Commission, Panama.

The Board of Directors, chaired by the Deputy and first Vice-President of the State body, Princess Kayra Harding Bart, also has deputies Daniel Ramos, as Vice-President, and Eugenio Bernal, as Secretary.

A news brief sent to the Ghana News Agency said it also had parliamentarians – Crispiano Adames, Leandro Ávila and Jairo Salazar.

It said speaking at the swearing in of the directors, Mariano López said the ‘Group of Friendship’ was positive for Panama because political and agricultural relations would be strengthened, with Ghana being a nation with extensive knowledge in the field of agriculture.

Ghana's Parliament and the National Assembly of Panama (NAP), in November 2022, initiated the formation of Ghana-Panama Parliament Association to deepen ties between the two legislative bodies.

It is to promote business opportunities, especially in the service, trade and agriculture sectors between the two countries for the mutual benefit of their people.

Panama has a population of about five million people and well known for its canal.

The Panama Canal, a famous feat of human engineering, cuts through its centre, linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to create an essential shipping route.

GNA