Ghana Armed Forces deny killing civilians in Bawku; says allegations are false, unfounded

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a press release to set the records straight on the allegation of military brutalities in Bawku.

In its statement, GAF said allegations that military officers have brutalised and killed residents in Bawku are false and totally unfounded.

“The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has been drawn to allegations by some individuals in Bawku that soldiers deployed on Operation Gongong to restore calm in the area are killing innocent Kusasi youth and women in their homes and communities.

“They also allege that military personnel have seized Zoogin, a Kusasi community. GAF wishes to categorically state that these allegations are false and unfounded,” the Ghana Armed Forces said in a release.

GAF, however, explains that there has been an incident where a patrol team had to be dispatched to neutralise some unknown armed men.

“In a separate incident, sporadic firing was heard around Sabongari General Area. A Patrol Team dispatched to assess the situation spotted unknown armed men at Gozesi-Valley side in Sabongari wearing black T-shirts with Black Hoodies. Troops engaged them and neutralized six (6) armed men. During the engagement, some armed men took cover in a mud house within the immediate vicinity to engage the Team. One of the armed men attempted to attack troops with a cutlass but was disarmed in the process,” the GAF release added.

Amid the various allegations made against the Ghana Armed Forces, it has given assurance to Ghanaians that it is committed to protecting the citizens of this country.

“The Ghana Armed Forces therefore once again wishes to assure the general public of its commitment to protecting the citizenry at all times. It is therefore soliciting the support of all peaceloving Ghanaians especially indigenes of Bawku to facilitate the process of bringing normalcy to the area and also to aid GAF in de-escalating tension in the interest of the needed peace and security for the socio-economic development of Bawku and the nation as a whole,” the release noted.