Supervisor on GHS2million bail for stealing GHS1,722,428.00

The Accra Circuit Court Six has granted a GHS2million bail to a 38-year-old supervisor accused of stealing GHS1,722,428.00 belonging to his employer.

The Court presided over by Mr Kwabena Koduah Obiri-Yeboah asked Lumor Wisdom Edem Abodakpui to get four persons to stand as sureties, two to be justified.

Abodakpui has denied the charge and he is to make his next appearance on March 1, 2023.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye told the Court that Mr Frederick Evans Martey, the complainant is the Accounts and Administrative Manager of Rootsenaf Gas Company Limited a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) company located at Tudu, Accra.

Abodakpui, the accused person, was the supervisor of the said company and was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the firm as well as depositing money into the company’s banks accounts.

DSP Nyamekye said in December 2021, the company detected that the accused person used November 2021 bank pay in slips to support October cash sales and could also not account for sales made in October 2021.

The Court heard that the company further detected that Abodakpui sold seven tankers of LPG of about 27000 kilograms but failed to account for same, upon questioning he could not give any satisfactory response.

DSP Nyamekye said May 18, 2022, the complainant reported the matter to the Police which led to the accused person’s arrest to assist investigations.

Prosecution said Abodapkui in his investigation cautioned statement denied misappropriating any amount of money.

During investigation, an external audit firm was also engaged to conduct an independent audit into the company’s accounts, he said.

Prosecution said after the audit, it was established that, the accused person had misappropriated GHS1,722,428.00.

He said after close of investigation, the accused person was charged with the offence and put before court.

