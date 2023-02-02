KNUST L300 student passes on after car crash on Spintex road

02.02.2023 LISTEN

There has been a car crash at the Accra Polo Club road on the Spintex stretch involving a BMW car.

Sadly, a Level 300 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has lost her life.

The student, identified as Leticia Abena Achiaa according to the information gathered was in the car with two other people when the BMW they were riding in crashed at the Accra Polo Club road.

Checks have revealed that the three were in the white BMW Saloon car. Unclear what happened, the driver of the car lost control of the steering wheel as the car somersaulted multiple times before landing in a gutter.

While the two other people in the car lived, the KNUST Level 300 student could not survive the accident.

Since the incident, friends and students of KNUST who knew the 22-year-old have been mourning and sharing messages of condolence on social media.

It is understood that the family of Leticia Abena Achiaa cannot believe what has happened to her, especially when she had only a year left to complete her tertiary education.