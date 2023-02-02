“Chairmanfuo Nyianaa boy boy” – Netizens ridicle Abeiku Santana for turning a cheerleader at Despite’s birthday

During Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's birthday, Ghanaian veteran broadcaster Abeiku Santana was there to steal the show.

The radio personality has been trending in a hilarious way due to what many Twitter users refer to as a display of unnecessary or excessive excitement.

Today, Thursday, February 2, Ghanaian business mogul and CEO of the Despite group of companies, Osei Kwame Despite turned 61.

Members of the East Legon Executive Fund Club began the celebration by displaying a fleet of cars and singing birthday songs to the business mogul.

At the event was Abeiku Santana, who appears to have been pushed to the front to sing louder for the celebrant, as his voice is clearly heard above all the wealthy men present.

His posture has sparked debate on Twitter, with some praising him for genuinely loving his boss and others criticising him for forcing himself to be seen among the wealthy class.

