Academic research should be a means for economic development - Arabic linguist

Educational institutions in Ghana have been admonished to restructure academic research to meet the current knowledge gap in the nation's development.

Every year, students in tertiary institutions in Ghana carry out research as part of their graduation requirements.

However, most of the research questions and findings cannot be implemented in the country because they do not look at local issues, a trend that academic linguist Sheikh Adam Umar Yabila [Yellowman] believes needs to change.

"If we want to solve our problems, then we need to begin with homegrown solutions through research. Institutions should let students' research focus on the different challenges the country is facing, from farming to education to the economy," he stated.

He added that, "When research focuses on these issues, the recommendations should be published and made available to state actors for them to use, which I believe will contribute towards addressing the socioeconomic development gap."

He made the statement at a ceremony to confer on him a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD in Arabic) degree at the Madina University, Saudi Arabia.

In attendance was Ghana's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Mohammad Habibu Tijani, who expressed his satisfaction at the academic prowess of Ghanaian students in the Kingdom.

"We continue to take pride in the academic excellence of our citizens." "We hope to see many of them excelling in their fields," the ambassador said.

Sheikh Umar Yabila becomes the first Ghanaian to receive a PhD in Teaching Arabic to Non-Native Speakers from the prestigious university that counts among its alumni Mufti Menk, Yasir Qadhi, Bilal Philips, et al.

He further advised students to see education as a means of transforming themselves and society.

"The aim of education is not to merely gain bookish knowledge; it develops and enhances the ability of an individual to think and perceive the various situations that life presents us," he noted during his graduation speech.

His thesis focused on "Creating an Arabic Curriculum for Secondary Education," which will help address the teaching and learning impediments of the Arabic language in a non-native country like Ghana.

There are hundreds of Ghanaian students studying in Saudi Arabia through scholarships. Most of them are reading Arabic and other Islamic sciences.

The government of Ghana has outlined various policies to promote bilingualism in its schools, among them the adoption of Arabic as a teaching course. It is hoped that Ghanaian students studying abroad would return to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the country.