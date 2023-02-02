Govt PROs Excellence Awards on February 18

02.02.2023 LISTEN

The 2022 Government Public Relations Officers (PROs) Excellence Award is scheduled for 18th February 2023.

The objective of the award ceremony is to recognise the role of Public Relations practitioners in managing communication in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Head of the Public Relations Coordinating Division (PRCD) of the Information Services Department, Mrs Ethel Codjoe-Amissah, made this known in an interview in Accra.

She noted that the award seeks to promote development, growth and proactive professional practice to enhance government image, as well as showcase excellence and innovation within the industry. “The award ceremony on the theme: ’Changing the narrative on Government Communication’’ will be held at Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on 18th February 2023 to recognise practitioners who have excelled in their work as communicators,” she stated.

According to Mrs Codjoe Amissah, the event would also see over 90 Government PROs converging at the Tang Palace Hotel to interact and network.

“Our Public Relations Practitioners who demonstrated exceptional personal commitment to submitting inputs on the Bonsu platform, an online medium designed to collate updated information on their activities and programmes, as well as those who were highly assessed by their host MDAs during the PR monitoring and evaluation exercise last year will be recognised and appreciated,” she said.

Mrs Codjoe Amissah expressed the hope that the awards would inspire practitioners to do their best to forester a better relationship with stakeholders to enhance communication on government programmes and activities.

“It will also promote professionalism and hard work among government Public Relations Practitioners, which will inevitably translate into effective handling of government communication for the needed attitudinal and behavioural change among the citizenry for national development,” she added.

Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion include the Minister for Information and his Deputy, Chief Executives, members of the Diplomatic Corps, Chief Directors and other personalities in the government and private sectors.

The Information Services Department (ISD) is the policy-implementing body of the Ministry of Information responsible for appointing Public Relations Officers (PROs) to government Ministries, Departments and the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) as well as coordinating their activities.