Ken Agyapong’s claim of paying school fees for Ahmed Suale preposterous – Family insists

The family of murdered investigative journalist Ahmed Suale has issued a press release on the claims that politician and business mogul Kennedy Agyapong once paid the school fees of the deceased.

This was after the Assin Central Member of Parliament said on Metro TV's good evening Ghana that he in the past settled the school fees of Ahmed Suale.

Reacting to the claim, the family of the late Tiger Eye PI journalist has described it as preposterous.

“It is preposterous to hear the claim of Kennedy Agyapong's claim of paying the school fees of our late brother. We are very saddened by these comments and wish to state unequivocally that Kennedy Agyapong has never paid any school fees of our late son and brother. We dare him to produce any evidence to that effect,” a release from Ahmed Suale’s family said on Wednesday, February 2.

According to the family, what it knows is that the MP published the identity of their late brother on his Net 2 TV and further asked his thugs to harm him whenever they see him which eventually resulted in his gruesome murder.

“He should henceforth desist from using the name of our brother for political millage.

“We, therefore, call on all well-meaning Ghanaians and the entire world to treat his mischievous comments with the contempt it deserve,” the release concluded.