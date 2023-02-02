Gov’t has taken the boldest initiatives since independence to strengthen Ghana’s capacity to tackle corruption – Godfred Dame

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has touted the government’s efforts in the fight against corruption since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed the seat.

According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has undertaken the boldest initiatives since independence to strengthen Ghana’s capacity to fight corruption.

“The effort to tackle corruption will only succeed if we understand the way corruption works. Corruption is mostly engaged in by government officials, businesses, Civil Society, the media, public servants, the church, and virtually all members of the public. The system is in place for preventing and detecting corruption if it occurs. That must also be coupled with a strong mechanism for punishing crime.

“Since 2017, the government has focused on building a system for the prevention and detection of corruption. It has undertaken arguably the boldest initiatives since independence to reform and strengthens Ghana’s capacity to tackle corruption, especially in the public sector,” Godfred Yeboah Dame said.

He added, “Some of these bold initiatives are the Right to Information Act 2019, Witness Protection Act, 2018, the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2018, the amendment of the Criminal Offenses Act amongst others.”

The Attorney-General said this while speaking to journalists after the release of the latest Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

In the report, Ghana has placed 72nd in the 2022 CPI, an indication that there have been no gains in the fight against corruption in the last few years.