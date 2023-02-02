REVENGE: A lady got pregnant by her sister’s husband who was snatched from her by her sister [Watch]

In a mind-blowing tale, a certain lady (unidentified) has gotten pregnant for her sister’s husband, whose name was given as Mike.

The story appears to be a revenge story for what Mike’s wife, name placed on ice, did to her younger sister, the pregnant woman.

A Ghanaian musician, Nana Blu, who narrated the story via her Instagram handle noted that the younger sister met and dated Mike first, who was known to the eldest one.

One day, the lovers had issues that pushed the lady to ask for her sister’s help in settling the matter, making her give Mike’s contact information to her.

Surprisingly, the older sister reported to the younger one that the guy is rude and so she should quit with him.

But because the lady was madly in love with the guy, she approached him only to hear from the guy that they should part ways, which she pleaded for but yielded no results and eventually led to their breakup.

The lady, after completing her tertiary education heard via their family WhatsApp platform that the elder sister is tying the knot with the same Mike.

According to her, she was hurt and couldn’t attend the wedding but later decided to take revenge, which she got when the sister travelled.

She revealed that she seduced Mike to sleep with her a couple of times, which resulted in pregnancy.

The lady is now asking how she should break the news to her boyfriend that she has taken revenge resulting in the pregnancy.