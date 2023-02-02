12 organised crime suspects busted for carjacking, robbery and murder; police chase double vehicle registration agent

02.02.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of 12 persons suspected to be part of an organised crime syndicate.

The suspects have been arrested over their involvement in crimes such as carjacking, robbery and murder cases.

The suspects include Prince Opuni, Kwabena Kyei Barfour, Jeffrey Dwomoh alias Jeff, Clifford Opoku alias Spider, Samuel Adom, William Ansah, Bernard Adu Gyamfi, Anthony Tawiah alias Wizzy, Andrew Kwame Owusu, Musah Sulley, Yaw Acheampong, and Charles Lotherford.

“The Police have arrested Twelve people who are members of an organized crime syndicate involved in a series of carjacking, robbery, and murder incidents across three regions of the country.

“The arrests follow a sustained, intelligence-led operation by a special police team which mounted surveillance on the activities of the gang between July 2022 and January 2023 in the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Eastern Regions,” the Police statement said.

According to the police, the suspects operate with guns in attacking their victims, take over their cars, which they then sell to others.

All 12 suspects are in Police custody and efforts are underway to arrest one other suspect who, police have reason to believe, facilitates double vehicle documentation for the syndicate.