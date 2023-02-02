Likpe Senior High School to get 12-unit classroom block

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, has cut sod for the construction of a 12-unit classroom block at the Likpe Senior High School (SHS) in the Guan District.

The Minister charged the contractor, Pleasant Lines Construction Firm, to ensure that the project is completed within 12 months as planned.

Mr Makubu also encouraged the chiefs and people of Likpe to report the contractor to him should they detect any shoddy work.

On her part, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Madam Janet Emefa Obro-Adibo Goka, appealed to the contractor to employ the people in the area when work starts.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Fudzi Godwin Senyo, expressed gratitude to the government but also appealed to the Minister for a dining hall and additional classroom blocks.

Elsewhere in the district, another project site was handed over to a contractor for the construction of a two-unit classroom block at Akpafu Menpeasem D/A Basic school.