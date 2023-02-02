Ten reportedly killed at Bawku, residents accuse military

Ten people, including a 12-year-old boy, have been reported killed in renewed clashes at Bawku in the Upper East Region, in which the Military has been implicated.

Two of the victims were reportedly shot in the evening of Tuesday, January 31, while the eight were killed in the morning of Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Residents have accused some personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces stationed at the area as perpetrators of the crime.

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, in a statement, called on the Government to, as matter of urgency, investigate the killings.

He pledged to fight to ensure justice was served to the victims and their families and appealed to the residents to lay down their arms while working to achieve peace.

“Report reaching me is to the effect that there were gun shots last night across Bawku Township. The military, as part of their efforts to curtail the situation, chased anyone they saw,” Mr Ayariga said.

“They were chasing some people and other people saw those being chased and also took to their heels. The military shot at them and in the process killed six civilians.”

“A little boy who also run to hide behind some grasses was shot and the thatch grass caught fire and burnt him to death.”

“There was similar killing of two men at Patelmi because they allegedly broke curfew laws. This is preposterous.”

The Ghana News Agency learnt that the first two victims were shot at the Bawku Township while the remaining eight were killed at Zoongul, a community in the Bawku Municipality.

Two houses were also burnt in the process.

The sources said the deceased were on their farms when the military allegedly chased them to their houses and shot them to death.

The little boy had taken refuge in a ban (a local food storage facility made with thatch cover), containing farm produce, but was allegedly burnt to death.

Mr David Adolba, Assembly man for Gingande Electoral Area, who spoke to the media, reiterated the call for justice.

