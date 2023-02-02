12 organised crime suspects busted for carjacking, robbery and murder; 10 vehicles retrieved

The police have arrested 12 people who are members of an organised crime syndicate involved in carjacking, robbery and murder across three regions of Ghana.

The arrests follow a sustained, intelligence-led operation by a special police team which mounted surveillance on the activities of the gang between July 2022 and January 2023 in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

The suspects, Prince Opuni, Kwabena Kyei Barfour, Jeffrey Dwomoh alias Jeff, Clifford Opoku alias Spider, Samuel Adom, William Ansah, Bernard Adu Gyamfi, Anthony Tawiah alias Wizzy, Andrew Kwame Owusu, Musah Sulley, Yaw Acheampong, Charles Lotherford, operate with guns, attack their victims and take over their cars which they then sell to others.

Investigations into the activities of the syndicate revealed that one of the suspects, Jeffery Dwomoh, shot and killed one of his victims, during one of the carjacking expeditions at Brofoyedru near Ahenema Kokoben.

During the operation, the police recovered 10 vehicles, believed to have been snatched by the gang from their victims. The police also retrieved two foreign pistols, one revolver with 10 rounds of 38 special ammunition and a Rugger foreign pistol with eleven 11 rounds of 9mm ammunition, together with a cash sum of GH₵10,010.00.

All 12 suspects are in police custody and efforts are underway to arrest one other suspect who the police said they believe, facilitates double vehicle documentation for the syndicate.

The Police said they are in touch with most of the victims who are assisting the investigation and efforts are underway to contact the remaining victims.