Government’s burden sharing claim is a big fat hoax – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that the government is planning to spend a whopping GHS1.3 million to draft a strategic plan for the presidency.

In a statement on Facebook, the Parliamentarian has accused the government of peddling lies in its claim that it is ready to do burden-sharing with the Ghanaian people.

According to him, the continuous preaching of burden-sharing by the government is simply a fat hoax.

“Apart from spending an unbelievable GHS15million on car tyres & batteries between Jan-Sept 2022; the Ghanaian presidency also thinks this is the time to be spending a staggering GHS1.3million drafting a strategic plan for the presidency.

“Burden sharing is a big fat hoax,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said on Facebook.

On Wednesday, the North Tongu Member of Parliament revealed excerpts of expenditure documents from the Presidency between January and September 2022.

He indicated that from the documents, the President’s “operational enhancement expenditure” cost the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer a mind-boggling GHS59.4 million.

He also noted that fuel bills paid at the presidency within the 9-month period under review cost a colossal GHS51.1 million, adding that empirical analysis conducted reveals that the government failed abysmally in its promise to slash fuel expenditure by 50%.