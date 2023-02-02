A popular name is not necessarily a person’s real name – NIA explains issuance of Ghana Card to Kwabena Adu Gyamfi

02.02.2023 LISTEN

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has issued a release to explain the processes Kwabena Adu Gyamfi went through before he was issued his Ghana Card.

The explanation comes after North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa demanded it after revealing that Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng is the same person who bears the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

“The National Identification Authority (NIA) must explain to Ghanaians how a popular prophet arrived at their registration premises as Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng but was mysteriously issued a Ghana Card bearing the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a Facebook post.

Reacting to the post, the NIA in a statement has argued that a person’s popularity is immaterial to the NIA registration process.

According to the Authority, it did no wrong issuing the card especially when a popular name is not necessarily a person’s real name.

“NIA officials register applicants based on the names the applicants present to the officials, as captured in any of the above-specified identity documents, such as their birth certificates or passports,” a statement issued by the NIA said on Thursday.

The statement further explained;

a. During the mass registration exercise, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi went to an NIA registration center called Vicandy School at Asuoyeboah in Kumasi on 15th January 2020 to register for the Ghana Card;

b. He submitted to NIA registration officials a valid Ghanaian passport issued by the Passport Office on 16th May 2018, with the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi; the expiry date in the said passport is 15th May 2023;

c. NIA registration officials registered Kwabena Adu Gyamfi using his valid passport as the base identity document for his registration, and duly issued him with a Ghana Card;

d. NIA has no record of anyone bearing the name Victor Kusi Boateng in the NIR; and

e. NIA has no record in the NIR of any person born on 7th September 1971 or any other day with the name Victor Kusi Boateng.

The NIA insists that the credibility of its registration exercise cannot be questioned simply because Hon. Ablakwa is apparently unable to accept the science and law behind the issuance of a Ghana Card to Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.