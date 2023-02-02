Military killings in Bawku totally unacceptable, enough is enough — Stephen Atubiga

A former member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Stephen Atubiga has condemned the alleged killing of some residents of Bawku in the Upper East Region by military officers.

There were gunshots last across Bawku town. The military, as part of their efforts to curtail the situation set out to arrest the perpetrators.

Information gathered indicate that the military officers chased some people and other people saw those being chased running and also took to their heels.

The military reportedly shot at them and in the process killed six civilians. A little boy who also run to hide behind some grass was also shot. The grass caught fire and burnt him to death, making the number 7.

In addition, the Assemblyman for Missiga Electoral Area is said to have been physically assaulted by military personnel and sustained serious injuries.

Reacting to the incidents, Stephen Atubiga in a statement says enough of the brutalities from the military.

The founder of the National Liberation Congress (NLC) wants the President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to take action and ensure military officers involved in the reported killings are punished.

“I condemn this unfortunate act as Cowardness killing by the military in Bawku, irrespective of tribe, gender, religion, or area. Very unacceptable.

“I am calling on the President, the minister of interior, the Defense Minister, the National Security Agency, and The BNI, to please take action. enough is enough,” Stephen Atubiga said in his statement.

He added, “The people of Bawku don't deserve this unprofessional act by the people sent to protect them.”

Read the short statement below:

