Don’t rush to build a national cathedral while Ghanaians are still suffering – Dr. Herbert Lartey to Akufo-Addo

The leader of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), Dr. Henry Herbert Lartey has waded into the long-standing controversies surrounding the national cathedral project.

The former presidential candidate told President Akufo-Addo to desist from spending scarce resources on a national cathedral amid the current economic hardships.

Though he supports the project, he posited that the current economic meltdown makes it a misplaced priority.

Mr. Henry Lartey in an interview urged government to channel the available funds to restore the country’s ailing economy.

"The (National Cathedral) construction process should not be rushed to affect the national interest," he said.

He explained, "So far as I am concerned, we can build the cathedral, but we need to take our time and gradually build it. It should not necessarily be in the time of the president. We know he initiated it, so credit will go to him if it is completed, but for Christ’s sake, we should not rush to do it at this stage of our crawling economy."

Meanwhile, despite the huge public outcry President Akufo-Addo insists on building it before leaving office in 2025.

In one of his defence speeches, the President averred that those who oppose the projects are like Sanballat and Tobias in the days when Nehemiah wanted to rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.

"Just like Sanballat and Tobias in the days of Nehemiah, there are some who do not share my views on the building of the National Cathedral. I respect their right to differ, but I am confident (in) my decision, by the vast numbers of enthusiastic supporters of this project, whose spiritual dimension is limitless," said President Akufo-Addo.