No new ministry has been created for pensions – Employment Ministry clarifies

The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has issued a press release to address the reports suggesting that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has created a new Ministry and appointed him to head.

Reports went viral on Wednesday, February 1, creating the impression that a Ministry for Pensions has been created and Ignatius Baffour Awuah has been appointed as its new Sector Minister.

In the release from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, it says the report is not accurate.

The release explained that Ignatius Baffour Awuah has just been given additional responsibility to handle issues of pensions.

“The attention of this Ministry has been drawn to various articles in the news and social media suggesting that a new Ministry has been created for Pensions and Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah has been appointed as its new Sector Minister.

"For the avoidance of doubt, no such New Ministry has been created,” the release from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations said.

It further explained, “Indeed the letter emanating from H.E the President only seeks to formally assign the two Institutions ie. National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) and the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah as additional responsibility.

“The Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations will therefore be grateful if all concerned would disregard the erroneous impression being created by the said articles in the media and on various social media platforms.”

Below is a copy of the press release: