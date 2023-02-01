"A matured leader is one that makes less campaign promises" – Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe reiterates Kufour’s words to Addai Nimo

Dr. Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe, a founding member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described who a mature leader is.

The statesman noted that a leader is someone who can be trusted and makes fewer promises during campaign periods.

Speaking at the Osu Presby Hall in Accra on Wednesday, February 1, where Mr. Addai Nimo declared his intention to contest flagbearer race of the NPP, Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe reechoed the words of the former President and leader of the NPP, Mr. John Agyekum Kufuor, indicating that campaign promises are mostly hard to deliver.

“Once again, we have come to the rank and file of our Party – the New Patriotic Party – to solicit their votes in the leadership race of the Party. The contestants are many, and they will come with promises, some of which are unrealistic,” he stated.

He continued, “It is noteworthy that, at a meeting with the outgoing German Ambassador in Ghana at the Osu Castle during his first term in office, President Kufuor willingly disabused Ghanaians of the promises he had made during the campaign prior to the December 7, 2000 elections.”

He added, "the campaign platform promises cannot be fulfilled when you are in office because, oftentimes, you are emotionally charged; but the reality when in office and confronted with the myriad of problems against the limited resources available calls for an immediate rethinking of the promises made during the campaign.”

According to him, former President Kufuor focused on the new policy direction that guided the programmes he undertook throughout his presidency; a rare display of integrity, maturity, professionalism and accountability in governance.

Having said that, the NPP stalwart eulogized Mr. Addai Nimo, entreating delegates to give him the mandate when the time comes for the presidential primaries.