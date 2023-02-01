We’ll continue to stay through to the pledges we made in our manifestoes – Akufo-Addo

H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic has assured Ghanaians of delivering all his manifesto promises.

He said it was for that reason that Ghanaians voted him to power in 2016 and retained him in 2020.

Speaking at a ceremony to commission a 300-bed capacity accommodation for young soldiers at the 37 military hospital in Accra on Wednesday, February 1, the President promised to construct more infrastructure to solve the accommodation issues of the 37 military hospital and the Ghana Armed Forces to ensure maximum outputs from them.

The First Gentleman emphasised that his government will continually stay committed to the well-being of the Ghana Armed Forces.

“We will continue to stay through to the pledges we made in our 2016 and 2020 manifestoes, brought into and retained my party the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and I in office.

“let me assure you that the NPP government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Akufo-Addo is fully committed to the well-being and welfare of the men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces,” the President said.

“The government will continue to construct the most needed accommodation infrastructure to enable the 37 Military Hospital and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to perform their role as required by the Ghanaian people,” he promises.