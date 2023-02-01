Pastor, 3 others killed as tipper truck failed break and runs over private car at Ejisu

Four people including a Senior Pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist Church onboard a Mercedes Benz have reportedly died after a tipper truck rammed the vehicle at Ejisu-Achina in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Two others also sustained severe injuries in the fatal accident which occurred on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 around 12:00pm.

Three out of the four victims according to eyewitnesses died on the spot while the remaining one died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

One Mr Edward Opoku, who rushed to the scene to help the rescue team, narrated the story on OTEC FM's social program, "Asem Beba Dabi".

He said, "The Benz vehicle with registration number GW- 7329-X with the four persons and en route to Ejisu Achina collided with the Tipper truck with registration number GR-9570-22 causing massive destruction to the Benz car.

"When we got to the scene, the four people, three men and a woman were trapped in the seriously dented vehicle and it took a while for the officials of the Ghana National Fire Service GNFS to cut open the damaged car to rescue the accident victims ", told the programme’s host Krobea Asante.

He continued, "The SDA pastor we were told was on his way to Achina with his male friend when he lifted two of his church members on his way who were coming from a hospital but their car ended up colliding with the tipper truck.

"The tipper truck driver who's currently receiving treating after sustaining injuries said he failed break while negotiating a sharp curve on the Achina-Onwe road leading to the gory accident".

Bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at a morgue.