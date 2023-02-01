National Rental Assistance Scheme set up as public-private partnership to ensure accountability – Housing Ministry

The Ministry of Works and Housing has opened up on why the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS) has been set up as a public-private partnership.

In a press release, the Ministry says the decision to have a public-private partnership is among other things to “Ensure accountability and protect the public purse.”

Besides the accountability bit, the partnership is also to ensure due process and value for money for the sustainability of the Scheme.

According to the Ministry of Works and Housing, the decision to partner with Rent Masters Ghana Ltd is to exploit the experience and working business model of the company to minimise risk.

Rent Masters Ghana Ltd has been in this business since 2018 with an effective business model.

Under the National Rental Assistance Scheme, Government will assist eligible Ghanaians to pay their rent advance through affordable and convenient arrangements.

While the NRAS website is open for the public to access, the Ministry of Works and Housing says work is still ongoing to update its features and contents to reflect the mandate and functions of the partners.

“We urge the general public to disregard all information intended to disparage this good initiative and seek your cooperation in making the Scheme beneficial to all,” the Ministry’s release issued by its Public Relations Unit concluded.