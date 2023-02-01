Presidency blows GHS15 million on tyres and batteries for vehicles in 9months – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has shared revelations from expenditure documents from the Presidency between January and September 2022.

In a post on his Facebook page, the MP has indicated that it is clear government failed abysmally in its promise to the Ghanaian people last year to slash fuel expenditure by 50%.

According to him, a review of the expenditure documents from the Presidency shows that instead of the splash, government spent a whopping GHS51.1 million on fuel at the seat of government.

“The fuel bills paid at the presidency within the 9-month period under review cost the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer a colossal GHS51.1million. (51,109,137.86). Empirical analysis conducted reveals that government failed abysmally in its promise to slash fuel expenditure by 50%,” the statement from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said.

Among other things from a review of the expenditure documents from the Presidency, the North Tongu MP notes that President Akufo-Addo’s regional tours last year cost the suffering Ghanaian taxpayer a staggering GHS16.9 million.

Whilst the last Cabinet Retreat cost the Ghanaian taxpayer GHS4.8 million, Tyres and Batteries for official vehicles also cost GHS15 million.

In his post, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called on government to listen to the cries of government and shun the gargantuan spending.

“The Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/Ofori-Atta government must definitely listen to the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference and indeed all Ghanaians by sincerely departing from the obscene profligacy, particularly at the ostentatious Presidency where we will expect true burden sharing and frugal leadership by example at this time of government-inflicted economic crisis,” Ablakwa noted.